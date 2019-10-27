AUBURN — Throughout his time running for the Cayuga County Legislature District 10 seat, Ed Darrow has thought of his father.
Darrow said his father, Charles Darrow, ran for a county Legislature seat in 1974. Though Charles' bid was unsuccessful, Darrow remembers going door-to-door with him to talk to potential voters. Twenty-five years later, Darrow said he has enjoyed talking to people while he's been campaigning to represent the northwestern part of Auburn.
The candidate has had plenty of campaign material as well: When he sat down with The Citizen earlier this month, he brought a binder full of items with information on his legislative run. Darrow, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines, wore a windbreaker with his name and candidacy on it and said he was still finalizing the details of other items, all that he has meticulously designed himself.
All of the material, Darrow said, is due to his work background, as he said sales and marketing "is my life." He has owned Central New York Pool Service for over 30 years, and said he believes he can apply his experience from his business to the Legislature, such as handling finances and working with a variety of people.
Darrow credited Bill Keeley, who had been a county legislator himself at one point and the founder of Keeley's Pool Service — now The Pool and Spa Shoppe Inc. — with teaching him about business since he began working for him when he was 11 until he eventually founded his business in 1987. Keeley, who Darrow called "my second father," enforced the idea of doing a job right the right time, Darrow said.
"I feel as long as we keep and hold everyone accountable, it's going to go places, because accountability matters," he said. "You hold people accountable, they're going to do their best."
After decades in the business, Darrow went into "semi-retirement" last year and found himself turning down work this year, which he had never done before. He said this would allow him to devote time to the Legislature should he be elected. He said he has enjoyed helping others, which is why he wanted to run. He noted he would want to be accessible as a legislator — he plans on keeping the Facebook page for his campaign active so people can contact him — and that constituents would see him more beyond when he would need a petition signed.
The Owasco Lake Watershed and water quality is a critical issue for Darrow. A recent tour of Owasco Lake and some of its tributaries with Tom Adessa, the Republican legislature candidate for District 12, given by Doug Kierst, executive director of the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, and others emphasized to him that there isn't a "one-size-fits-all" solution to the issue. He said Cayuga Lake shouldn't be forgotten by people either.
Darrow, who has been on the Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals for over 25 years and has been chairman for 12 years, feels economic development for District 10 and the county overall is important, and he wants to keep the interests of different entities, such as industrial businesses, bars and commercial proprieties, in mind. He would like to see more retail stores in the area, adding that he feels the importance of sales tax revenue is overlooked. He feels that revenue supports the community, unlike online shopping.
As a legislator, Darrow said he wouldn't micromanage county department heads and would allow them to do their jobs, but feels he wouldn't be afraid to speak his mind to people, regardless of party affiliation. At the county Legislature meetings he has attended, he has had to "bite my tongue" because he's not a member yet, but said he would be undeterred from speaking up as a legislative member.
Darrow believes his skills and experiences from the business world would be assets as a legislator, as he said he has experience with breaking down overhead costs and identifying financial waste. He said he would apply the dependability he has cherished as a business owner dealing with his faithful clientele to the legislature.
"I'm there, I respond, and these are things I will bring to the Legislature, these are things I will bring to my constituents," Darrow said.