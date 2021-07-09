Daughter of former Cayuga County United Way director to lead organization's global women's council

An Auburn native with service to the United Way in her blood has been named chair of the nonprofit's global gender equity advocacy initiative.
Kimberly Homick Smith, a 1984 Auburn High School graduate, this week took over as chair of the Women United Global Leadership Council. Smith is the daughter of longtime United Way of Cayuga County volunteer and former Executive Director Gail Homick Herrling.
Now a Denver resident, Smith will lead a council of more than a dozen women philanthropists and volunteers who provide United Way with strategic direction for its Women United program, which has more than 70,000 members around the world.
Gail Homick Herrling was the Cayuga County United Way's executive director from 2006 to 2010, and also served as an interim director for a time after she retired. In a press release announcing Smith's ascension to the global council, the United Way noted her roots with the organization: "Smith has been involved with the United Way since she was a young child," the press release states.
After graduating from AHS, Smith earned her undergraduate degree at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, in 1988. She worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in the audit practice for over 31 years, and in November 2019, moved to American AgCredit as the chief accounting officer. She has a son, Jason, who is 22.
Smith's involvement with United Way has included working with Women United in Denver for more than two decades, serving recently as chair of the Mile High United Way Women United Leadership Group.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly Smith as our new Chair,” said Suzanne McCormick, United Way Worldwide U.S. president and Women United executive sponsor, in the press release. “Kimberly’s leadership at Mile High United Way is admirable. She brings her dedication to our mission and passion for our cause to her new role as Chair.”
"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Women United, an organization I am passionate about and I am also deeply grateful for Michelle Branch’s many years of service,” Smith said in the press release. “United Way has built a vibrant, diverse community of women leaders who leverage their time, talent and resources to improve lives in the communities that we serve. I look forward to continuing this work and welcoming more women to join us.”
More information about Women United and the Women United Global Leadership Council is available at www.womenunited.org.