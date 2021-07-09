Daughter of former Cayuga County United Way director to lead organization's global women's council

An Auburn native with service to the United Way in her blood has been named chair of the nonprofit's global gender equity advocacy initiative.

Kimberly Homick Smith, a 1984 Auburn High School graduate, this week took over as chair of the Women United Global Leadership Council. Smith is the daughter of longtime United Way of Cayuga County volunteer and former Executive Director Gail Homick Herrling.

Now a Denver resident, Smith will lead a council of more than a dozen women philanthropists and volunteers who provide United Way with strategic direction for its Women United program, which has more than 70,000 members around the world.

Gail Homick Herrling was the Cayuga County United Way's executive director from 2006 to 2010, and also served as an interim director for a time after she retired. In a press release announcing Smith's ascension to the global council, the United Way noted her roots with the organization: "Smith has been involved with the United Way since she was a young child," the press release states.