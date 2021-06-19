'Day of celebration': Auburn community center hosts Juneteenth festivities

"I want to celebrate this magnificent event that took place and I think it should be a day of celebration and a day of remembrance and I wanted to do it for our community, for our employees and for our youth," she said.

The event kicked off with a proclamation from Auburn Mayor Mike Quill. After business owner Brian Muldrow and Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino spoke, Jacqueline Harris sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often called the "Black National Anthem." Her voice boomed throughout the area as every single pair of eyes focused squarely on Harris. The crowd erupted into thunderous applause after she finished.

The event was in full swing shortly after, with perform 4 Purpose rocking out to different tunes.

Melody Smith Johnson, who was running a table for her business, Divine Coverings, said she could have celebrated Juneteenth in places throughout upstate New York, such as Syracuse or Rochester, but she chose to be at the community center's event.

"Booker T. has been here so very long, has done such great work, has a reach into generations of Auburnians, reach into the lives and success of people of color in this community," she said. "And why leave home?"