'Day of celebration': Auburn community center hosts Juneteenth festivities

AUBURN — Officials at the Booker T. Washington Community Center had wanted to hold a Juneteenth celebration for more than a year.
The party wasn't possible last year, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a gathering at the Auburn-based center on Saturday made up for the lost time.
Juneteenth marks the June 19, 1865 announcement in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and that slavery had been abolished, though the Emancipation Proclamation had become official two years beforehand. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Multiple service vendors and food trucks were lined up at the Auburn event on Saturday, which also featured an inflatable obstacle course and the sounds of both live music and excited chatter between attendees.
Denise Farrington, the center's executive director, said Friday that both the pandemic and funding concerns prevented the center from holding a Juneteenth celebration last year. She credited the different center officials and others who helped make the local commemoration happen. Farrington said she and other officials felt the entity, being a community center in the area for decades, needed to honor Juneteenth with festivities.
"I want to celebrate this magnificent event that took place and I think it should be a day of celebration and a day of remembrance and I wanted to do it for our community, for our employees and for our youth," she said.
The event kicked off with a proclamation from Auburn Mayor Mike Quill. After business owner Brian Muldrow and Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino spoke, Jacqueline Harris sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often called the "Black National Anthem." Her voice boomed throughout the area as every single pair of eyes focused squarely on Harris. The crowd erupted into thunderous applause after she finished.
The event was in full swing shortly after, with perform 4 Purpose rocking out to different tunes.
Melody Smith Johnson, who was running a table for her business, Divine Coverings, said she could have celebrated Juneteenth in places throughout upstate New York, such as Syracuse or Rochester, but she chose to be at the community center's event.
"Booker T. has been here so very long, has done such great work, has a reach into generations of Auburnians, reach into the lives and success of people of color in this community," she said. "And why leave home?"
Waiting patently to try the inflatable obstacle course was Syrianna Jacobs, with her aunt, Shavonn Lynch, in tow. Lynch said she wasn't sure if Syrianna, 8, understood the significance of Juneteenth. The girl confirmed that she didn't.
"I'm finding how important it is that she understand history from our point of view and to be a voice for her and to share what it means to celebrate Juneteenth," Lynch said. "Plus also community. Juneteenth is about community."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.