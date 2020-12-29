Deadliest day of pandemic in Cayuga County: Six COVID-19 deaths, 3 in nursing homes

Monday was the deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported six deaths, including three nursing home residents. The three nursing home residents were two men in their 80s and one man in his 70s. Their facility wasn't disclosed by the department.

Three other Cayuga County residents died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. The residents — two women and one man — tested positive for the virus and had underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to their deaths, according to the health department.

Before Monday, Cayuga County only had one day with multiple COVID-19 deaths — Dec. 13, when the county reported three deaths.

Along with the six deaths on Monday, the health department said they learned of another Cayuga County resident who was hospitalized outside of the county and died on Nov. 18. The resident, a man in his 70s, tested positive for the virus and died at the hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}