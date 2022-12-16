 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline for Cayuga County COVID-19 business grant extended

2 State St.

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency is located at 2 State St., Auburn.

 Provided

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has extended the application deadline for the Cayuga County COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Assistance Grant.

The new deadline is midnight Saturday, Dec. 31.

The grant is available to provide small businesses up to $10,000 to offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must have been established and operating on or before Dec. 31, 2019, experienced a loss equal to or greater than 10% from fiscal year 2019 tax returns, be located in Cayuga County and be licensed to do business there and in New York state, and more criteria.

For more information, including a full list of grant criteria, or to apply, visit cayugaeda.org/countygrant.

