Deaths from drug overdoses continue to rise in Auburn, Cayuga County

Cayuga County officials are encouraging people to seek help for addiction amid an alarming number of area drug overdoses.

The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement Friday to report that they had investigated two apparent overdose deaths in the community in the past week. Over the last month, area law enforcement agencies have responded to what appear to be seven fatalities with a link to substance abuse as well as numerous non-fatal overdoses.

Officials in April reported four drug-related deaths over a period of eight days. Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett said at that time the deaths put the county ahead of last year's pace, when the number of fatal overdoses in Cayuga County was 14.

Duckett believes the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the increase in deaths because people aren't easily able to be checked on by friends and family, attend group meetings, or receive many face-to-face support services.