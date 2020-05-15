Deaths from drug overdoses continue to rise in Auburn, Cayuga County

Cayuga County officials are encouraging people to seek help for addiction amid an alarming number of area drug overdoses.
The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement Friday to report that they had investigated two apparent overdose deaths in the community in the past week. Over the last month, area law enforcement agencies have responded to what appear to be seven fatalities with a link to substance abuse as well as numerous non-fatal overdoses.
Officials in April reported four drug-related deaths over a period of eight days. Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett said at that time the deaths put the county ahead of last year's pace, when the number of fatal overdoses in Cayuga County was 14.
Duckett believes the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the increase in deaths because people aren't easily able to be checked on by friends and family, attend group meetings, or receive many face-to-face support services.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck are continuing to encourage the public to familiarize themselves with services available to help those struggling with addiction. If you or someone you know needs help, try to find an online support group and stay connected with your health care provider.
The following providers and training can help those struggling find a path to recovery:
• Nick’s Ride 4 Friends. Addiction peer services. Contact Joel at (315) 246-6485 for more information.
• Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs (CHAD). Addiction services. Taking new patients, also able to conduct video visits and telephone visits. Call (315) 253-9786.
• Syracuse Recovery Services (SRS). Addiction services. Taking new patients and also able to conduct video and telephone visits. (315) 282-5351.
• East Hill Medical Center. Providing primary care services, including Adult Medicine, Pediatrics, and Behavioral Health. Taking new patients and offering video and telephone visits. (315) 253-8477.
• Cayuga Counseling Services. Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients, also able to do video and telephone visits. (315) 253-9795.
• Cayuga County Mental Health, Behavior Health Services. Taking new patients and also offering video and telephone visits. (315) 253-0341.
• Learn to be a first responder in an opiate overdose emergency. Become Narcan trained online and receive free Narcan at cayugacounty.us/narcan.
