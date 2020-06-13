Deaths, hospitalizations down as more of NY primes to reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW YORK — New York recorded its lowest one-day coronavirus death toll and hospitalization total since the early days of the crisis in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The western part of the state and the Capital region are poised to enter the third phase of reopening next week, he said.

The state tallied 32 virus-related deaths on Friday, a slight decrease from the previous day after some recent fluctuations in the daily toll. The daily death tally peaked at 799 on April 8. On Friday, there were 1,734 people being treated for the disease in hospitals across the state, the fewest since March 20.

The state has gone from having the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country to one of the lowest, Cuomo said.

“We’ve done it. We have tamed the beast. We are now 180 degrees on the other side,” he said, comparing New York with more than a dozen states that have seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The people of this state by their actions have saved thousands of lives. That is not overly dramatic. that is not rhetorical,” the governor said.