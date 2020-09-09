Deauville Island pedestrian project nearly finished

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian improvement project first envisioned in a 2015 master plan for Emerson Park should finally conclude by the end of this month.

Work to complete the Deauville Island Pedestrian Pathway began last week, according to the monthly report submitted to the Cayuga County Legislature Public Works Committee for its meeting Tuesday night.

In that report, county Parks and Trails Maintenance Supervisor Doug Dello Stritto outlined the finishing schedule for the work that is creating 4,000 feet of paved paths on the island, along with a new pedestrian bridge. The project has been funded through a combination of in-kind services performed by county staff, county spending of $181,500 and 50-percent matching state grant of $482,188 awarded as part of the Central New York Economic Development Council program.

Originally conceived in the Emerson Park master plan completed five years ago, the pedestrian paths were supposed to be finished in 2018, but ran into delays while the state reviewed if an archaeological study needed to be performed. Some work, including the bulk of the new bridge installation, did get underway last fall but early winter weather pushed completion plans to the spring.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, pushed work back again.