Debt and deceit: Auburn restaurant's closure, owner's arrest leave questions

An investigation by The Citizen has found a history of false claims made by the co-owner of an Auburn restaurant that recently closed after his arrest on charges of stealing groceries from Wegmans.

Robert Otterstatter, co-owner of Octane Social House and an Auburn City Council candidate in 2021, was arrested Sept. 22 for allegedly stealing groceries from the Wegmans in Fairmount worth $138.49 on Sept. 4 and $276.58 on Sept. 13, police said. The restaurant, which Otterstatter opened in the Nolan Block at 41 Genesee St. in August 2020 with his wife, Joni, closed the following week.

According to the Geddes Police Department's arrest reports, the groceries were mostly dairy products, meat, fruit and coffee. Geddes Police Chief John Fall Jr. told The Citizen it's uncertain whether they were for the restaurant. But he noted that during one incident, Otterstatter allegedly stole three packages of ground beef totaling $82.71 and a family pack of honey costing $33.98.

Wegmans security officer Kyle Robert Boyd told Geddes police that Otterstatter used a self-checkout machine, "scanning a cheap item and then quickly sliding a more expensive item over the scale (causing) the items not to be rung into the system." He had been banned from all Wegmans stores for two years after being accused by security of shoplifting at the Auburn one on March 16.

Geddes police charged Otterstatter with two counts each of third-degree burglary and petit larceny, then added a third count of each upon investigating an Aug. 12 incident at the Fairmount Wegmans involving $244.50 in groceries. Because they're nonviolent first offenses, the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office reduced the burglary, a felony, to third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

Otterstatter, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, is scheduled to appear in Geddes Town Court Nov. 21.

Despite the timing, Otterstatter did not mention his arrest when confirming the closure of Octane Social House to The Citizen. In an email, he claimed the restaurant is "an eleventh-hour COVID casualty."

However, in the wake of his arrest and the restaurant's closure, The Citizen has found that Otterstatter regularly made false or misleading claims about his business and his background. Some debts owed by Octane Social House were also found, and several former employees told The Citizen they experienced or witnessed harassment by both Robert and Joni Otterstatter, as well as unpaid wages and tips.

The biggest of the debts is $143,151.87, which the Otterstatters owe to the city of Auburn.

The debt comes from a January 2020 loan to Octane Social House from the city's Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program. The loan, for a total of $171,247, was made on the basis that the majority of jobs created by the restaurant would go to people of low and moderate income, per the goal of the program. Equipment, inventory and furniture were among the eligible expenses.

Of that total, $144,791 was repayable over eight years and $26,465 was deferred and would be forgiven if the first amount was repaid on time. However, Jenny Haines, director of the city's Office of Planning & Economic Development, told The Citizen that the Otterstatters have not made a payment on the loan since February. The amount they owe includes penalties and interest.

City Manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen the city is in communication with the Otterstatters about restructuring the loan so they can repay it in a way more manageable to them.

"They started their business during a rough time," Dygert said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are optimistic that we'll work out an appropriate repayment of this loan."

The city loan was also a source of tension between the Otterstatters and KyleCroft Development, the owner of the Nolan Block.

According to emails obtained by a Freedom of Information Law request, KyleCroft President Grant Kyle asked the city in September 2021 to provide him a copy of its loan agreement with the Otterstatters. Kyle's reason, he told the city, was "longstanding payment issues" with them. He ultimately had to file a Freedom of Information Law request to obtain the agreement.

"I have had multiple vendors who have not been paid and they are concerned that (city) funds were misallocated as their contracts were line items in the loan structure," Kyle said in an email.

In response, Haines said in an email to city staff that while the Otterstatters did use part of the loan for purposes not outlined in the agreement, those purposes were eligible for the CDBG Entitlement Program under working capital. Haines said those purposes included payroll, as "this loan was closed literally just before COVID hit." But she shared Kyle's concerns about unpaid contractors.

"What I would typically recommend in this situation is pulling the loan committee back together to have them officially 'bless' the expenditures as a slight change in project need," Haines wrote.

Kyle declined comment on Octane Social House to The Citizen, citing KyleCroft policy not to comment on its commercial or residential lessees.

Otterstatter said he and his wife are "actively working with the city to liquidate our assets and service our debts."

The Otterstatters received another loan, for $7,042, through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program in May 2021. The loan, and $14 of interest, were forgiven that August. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration's data on the COVID-19 relief program, almost all of the loan went toward payroll. The restaurant reported having nine employees in its application.

Octane Social House also reported being a veteran-owned business. In a post on the now-deleted Facebook page for his Auburn City Council campaign, Otterstatter touted "my service to the U.S. Army."

The Citizen confirmed through a National Personnel Records Center request that a Robert Otterstatter did serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. Further information was not available.

However, several other claims Otterstatter made about his background while promoting his business and running for office were found by The Citizen to be false or misleading.

As he said during his campaign, Otterstatter did work for the Weld County Sheriff's Office in Greeley, Colorado. Joe Moylan, the office's public information officer, confirmed to The Citizen that he worked there from June 1997 to October 2005. But Moylan said Otterstatter left as a community resource officer and was not, as he has claimed, a "commander," or the equivalent of a sergeant.

Nor was Otterstatter shot in the line of duty while at the sheriff's office, Moylan said, nor did Otterstatter work undercover. Though no records of him making those claims publicly could be found, several people The Citizen interviewed for this story said he told them as much. Fellow City Council candidate Tim Lattimore even referenced the purported shooting at an October 2021 public forum.

"My running mate, I just have to give him some kudos. He's a retired police officer after being shot three times in the line of duty," Lattimore said.

Moylan said he believes Otterstatter continued his law enforcement career "somewhere in Wyoming," so it's possible he was shot in the line of duty there. But The Citizen could find no record of Otterstatter serving with another law enforcement agency. His only recorded employment in Wyoming is working as a project coordinator for the Wyoming Health Resources Network in Cheyenne.

Otterstatter's academic credentials appear to be false as well.

His LinkedIn page, now deleted, said he received a bachelor's in "criminal justice/political science" and a master's in "educational, instructional and curriculum supervision" from the College of Alameda in California. But Alameda is a community college that has never offered bachelor's or master's degrees, a representative told The Citizen, nor is there any record of Otterstatter living in the state.

Elsewhere, he has shared different credentials. In his Citizen candidate profile, he listed a bachelor's in sociology and a master's in post-secondary education, but didn't name his colleges. In a talk about Octane Social House, he listed an associate from Cayuga Community College, a bachelor's from Syracuse University and a master's from the University of Northern Colorado, but didn't name his majors.

However, The Citizen could find no record of Otterstatter receiving a degree from any of those three colleges.

A representative of Cayuga Community College told The Citizen Otterstatter was enrolled there in the early 1990s, but is not on record as receiving a degree. Syracuse University, through the National Student Clearinghouse, said it has "no record of this student." And a representative of the University of Northern Colorado told The Citizen there's no record of Otterstatter even completing a class there.

The only consistencies in the credentials shared by Otterstatter have been his 1988 graduation from Auburn High School, which The Citizen confirmed, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Argosy University in 2011. The Atlanta-based for-profit university could not confirm his degree, as it abruptly closed in 2019 after allegedly defrauding students about tuition, career services and more.

Otterstatter declined to answer The Citizen's questions about his background, saying, "They are not germane to the closing of our business."

"I am not running (nor will I ever again run) to better my community through a local political office," he said. "My work history, education, and military experience are between my employers and me."

More recently, records show, Otterstatter worked for the National Crime Prevention Council and taught English at Alice Deal Middle School, both in Washington, D.C. Representatives of the council and the District of Columbia Public Schools did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Citizen. Otterstatter left the school district in 2018 to open Octane Social House.

The restaurant closes with more debts than the one the Otterstaters owe to the city of Auburn. They also owe $24,102.99 in sales tax, according to a June warrant from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. Another $4,978.49 is owed in the form of a judgment obtained by Table Hopping after Octane Social House allegedly didn't pay for advertising in the Syracuse publication.

Then there is the money the Otterstatters are accused of owing to the employees, customers and even performers at the restaurant.

Eric Mohan, drummer for Glass Image, told The Citizen the local band never received its $200 fee for an acoustic show at Octane Social House last year.

"It was our first time not getting paid, so we just kind of shook it off," Mohan said. "But it was unusual."

Debbie Lounsbury, of Tucson, Arizona, said she was overcharged by about $700 for a luncheon held at the restaurant after her mother's funeral in December.

The Otterstatters counted more than 50 people at the luncheon, Lounsbury told The Citizen, despite her count of only 29. When she shared the story on Facebook, Robert Otterstatter responded that the restaurant's camera footage would support his count. She said she asked him to show her the footage, as well as an itemized list of her charges. He then blocked her, cutting off communication.

Lounsbury sent a complaint to the New York State Attorney General's Office in February.

"I had enough of him and his lies," she said. "He went all over social media smearing me."

The office acknowledged receipt of the complaint, telling Lounsbury it would forward a copy to Octane Social House to request "a statement of their position and a possible adjustment." She said she hasn't heard anything further from the office. A representative of the office told The Citizen it has not investigated the complaint since it has not received any others about the restaurant.

Otterstatter told The Citizen it was Lounsbury who cut off communication with him. She was actually undercharged, he claimed, because he counted 53 people and charged her for 45.

"A week after happily paying her bill and persistently admitting the additional attendees throughout the meal, she said there were only 29 there and began her complaints," he said.

Additionally, Lounsbury said she saw Otterstatter pocket a $100 bill given to him by a member of the funeral party to help pay its tab. Former employee Lindsay Kreager, who worked at Octane Social House from August 2020 to October 2020, told The Citizen she saw him take tips from the restaurant's jar. Kreager said she also didn't receive her final tip out, and is owed just over $100 in wages.

"(The Otterstatters) would explain they couldn’t pay us as much or employ us for as many hours because they couldn’t afford it," she said.

The Citizen interviewed five people for this story, including Kreager, who worked at Octane Social House at different points in time, from its beginnings as a table the Otterstatters set up at local farmers markets and Health Central until the closing of the restaurant in the Nolan Block. Another former employee said he's owed $78.13 in wages, and another said she never received any tips.

Asked for comment on those claims, Otterstatter said a bookkeeper handled payroll, through which employees received their credit card tips. He then questioned the credibility of his former staff.

"(Many) are in various stages of 'recovery,'" he said, "and when confronted with lies or omissions with their active substance abuse, bitterly left our employ and still perpetuate mistruths."

Most of the former employees went on to describe experiencing or witnessing harassment by the Otterstatters. Kreager said it included "constant usage of racial and sexual slurs," which others confirmed. Otterstatter and his wife sometimes assigned staff unusual work, Kreager continued, like watching their children when the Otterstatters left them in their car in the parking lot.

Patrick Hannay-Zaia, who worked at the restaurant for four days "before realizing it was a mess," told The Citizen Joni Otterstatter once called him a "faggot." Most of the former employees said they heard her and her husband say that word regularly. They also heard the Otterstatters repeatedly call a female employee "Ms. Plan B," referring to the emergency contraceptive pill.

Joni Otterstatter denied calling anyone those names.

"Octane Social House was opened to do quite the opposite," she said in an email to The Citizen. "We were attempting to create a café with an atmosphere of acceptance and tolerance for everyone."

Like her husband, Joni Otterstatter said many of the restaurant's former employees are disgruntled because they're in recovery from addiction and the owners held them accountable for that. Another source of resentment for both staff and members of the Auburn community, she claimed, was her husband's candidacy for City Council as a Republican "in a city with a Democratic majority."

"We unfortunately experienced quite a backlash," she said. "We never felt political party affiliation was paramount to our success until that time."

Octane Social House did not have a traditional jar for tips, Robert Otterstatter added, instead donating them to "local outreach efforts."

Joni Otterstatter said they focused that outreach on historically marginalized groups like veterans and minorities. Octane Social House hosted readings, support groups and more events for them.

"Quite a few local artists, musicians, and home-based businesses expressed their thankfulness to us for giving them a start," she said.

However, the restaurant did not always follow through on its pledges of philanthropy.

When it opened, Otterstatter said 50 cents from each sale of a used book in its library would go to Seymour Library. But the Auburn library told The Citizen it has never received any donations.

Nor did SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. The Rev. Vasile Colopelnic told The Citizen the Auburn church has no record of a donation from Octane Social House, which pledged to direct 25% of proceeds from a Ukrainian meal to the church's relief fund for the war-torn country. The Raise a Pint for Ukraine fundraiser, however, confirmed to The Citizen its receipt of a $125 donation.

Robert Otterstatter's history of false or misleading claims also continued with Octane Social House's food. He labeled the restaurant "farm-to-table," suggesting he sourced ingredients from local farms.

However, four of Otterstatter's former employees interviewed by The Citizen said he actually sourced most of his ingredients from Aldi, Tops, Walmart and Wegmans. Several "inventory" expenses for each grocery store appear in the restaurant's 2020 ledger, which The Citizen obtained as part of the Freedom of Information Law request for its loan agreement with the city.

"He would buy less expensive items than what he was advertising and sell them at a much higher price," said Jordan Mullan, who worked for the Otterstatters for about eight months beginning in 2018.

In response, Otterstatter said the restaurant "was as farm-to-table as we could be," sourcing ingredients from Farm Girl Greens in Sennett, Emerald Green Gardens in Skaneateles and more. While there's no official percentage of local ingredients a restaurant must use to qualify as "farm-to-table," the term is commonly understood to mean that most, if not all of them come from farms.

Another lie the Otterstatters told about their food, former employees said, concerned their signature Power Ball snack. The owners promoted the product as dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan except for some local honey. However, two former employees, including one who made Power Balls, said they often contained ingredients that did not conform to those diets, namely chocolate chips.

Octane Social House also heavily promoted its brisket, but sometimes used stock photos of the meat and other food on the restaurant's Facebook page. Otterstatter passed off the work of others as his own when he was a political candidate as well. He plagiarized written material during his Auburn City Council campaign, including at least one of his letters to the editor published in The Citizen.

"He kind of lied a lot," Mullan said. "He tried to make himself seem pretty cool, but he came off very fake, very manipulative."

In his email to The Citizen, Otterstatter said the only thing he and his wife tried to do over the last four years is "bring people together through our community-centric café venture."

"We don't appreciate your 'send-off,'" he said. "We came here, invested our life savings into this community, and have now lost them."