State officials said a miles-long fuel spill along Route 34 in Cayuga County was contained to the roadway and did not affect any streams or creeks.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said that at about 6 p.m. Wednesday a truck from Phelps-based shipping company Wadhams Enterprise hit road debris that punctured the saddle tank.

Diesel fuel leaked from the tank onto Route 34 from approximately the town of Venice to Auburn, and the driver didn't know about the problem until they ran out of fuel.

The DEC said that the state Department of Transportation and the Venice and Auburn fire departments responded and consulted with DEC. The spill was contained to the roadway and no storm drains were affected. The DOT spread sand on the entire length of the spill to ensure traction, and one bag of speedy dry absorbent was used where the vehicle stopped.