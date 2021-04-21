 Skip to main content
DEC investigates dirty water discharge at Cayuga County farm
ENVIRONMENT

DEC investigates dirty water discharge at Cayuga County farm

  • Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating an incident in which discolored water pumped from the top of a manure lagoon cover reached a Cayuga Lake tributary.

The Cayuga County Health Department issued a press release on the situation Wednesday afternoon. It said the DEC notified the county on Tuesday about incident that was discovered on Monday at Ridgecrest Farm, a concentrated animal feeding operation dairy in the town of Venice.

The health department said the DEC reported that discolored water that had collected on a manure lagoon cover was pumped onto the ground and then flowed into Big Salmon Creek. Town highway department staff notified the farm of the creek impact, and the farm then stopped pumping the water.

The health department said "it is not believed that manure was discharged with the dirty water." The amount of water discharged is not known.

DEC officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

NYS DEC logo
Provided
