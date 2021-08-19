DEC investigating large manure spill in Cayuga County

A leaking manure transfer line at a large dairy farm in southern Cayuga County discharged an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 gallons into the environment on Wednesday, the Cayuga County Health Department reported.

The health department issued a press release to notify the public that it received the spill report Thursday from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The spill occurred at Willet Dairy, a concentrated animal feeding operation in the town of Genoa. According to the press release, a manure transfer line was discovered to be discharging liquid manure, which reached a tributary of Big Salmon Creek. The creek feeds Cayuga Lake.

"When the farm became aware of the spill, they took steps to stop, contain and reduce the spill volume. The discharge has ceased," the press release said.

DEC issued a statement about the spill late Thursday afternoon that said the recent heavy rains in the area, which produced higher-than-normal flow in streams, "reduced the potential for environmental harm. DEC notified the Cayuga County Health Department about the spill and there are no anticipated impacts to drinking water sources."

DEC said its investigation into the incident continues and "enforcement action will be taken as needed."

