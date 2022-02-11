DEC investigating manure leak in Owasco Lake watershed

A manure transfer line break at a farm in the Owasco Lake watershed this week resulted in some waste reaching an unnamed stream, but not making its way to the lake itself.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation informed the Cayuga County Health Department about the Tuesday, Feb. 8, incident at Twin Birch Farm in the town of Skaneateles. The health department issued a press release about the notification on Thursday, Feb. 10, and the DEC provided The Citizen with additional details after that.

According to the DEC, an undetermined amount of waste spilled into a small stream that feeds into nearby Dutch Hollow Brook, a major lake tributary. The farm identified the leak around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing a drop in a manure transfer line flow, which lead to identifying a break in the line.

"The farm quickly dammed the small stream that was impacted to contain the manure, and pumped it out to other manure storage locations," DEC told The Citizen in an email.

The farm notified DEC "first thing Wednesday morning" and the agency responded to the site. Impacts to the stream could be found at its crossing with Benson Road, but it did not appear to extend further downstream, including the point where Dutch Hollow Brook crosses North Road.

DEC said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, along with oversight of "a comprehensive cleanup that is protective of public health and the environment."

