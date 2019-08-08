The state Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for feedback on a Niles-area design project.
The department will hold two public meetings to present project designs and receive input on the Carpenter Falls Public Access Improvement Project, the department said in a news release.
The department is working on site upgrades to upgrade access to the Carpenter Falls waterfalls in Niles, including an observation platform, boardwalk and parking lot, the news release said. The improvements are meant to "welcome individuals with mobility impairments," the news release said.
The news release said the department will open a 30-day comment period on the design of the project, with public information sessions 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Niles Town Hall, 5923 New Hope Road, Moravia.
Public comments will be taken until Sept. 23 through email with the subject line "Carpenter Falls Public Access Improvement Project" to R7.UMP@dec.ny.gov. Contact can also be made through mail or phone to supervising forester John Clancy of NYSDEC Region 7, 1285 Fisher Ave., Cortland, NY 13045, (607) 753-3095 ext. 224.