December was worst month of COVID-19 pandemic for Cayuga County

More than 2,000 residents were infected and 14 died in December, Cayuga County's worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 2,024 confirmed cases in December, which accounts for nearly 70% of the total confirmed cases (2,892) in 2020. The surge in cases topped the previous record of 422 in November.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Saturday that there were 105 new cases admitted on Dec. 31. The county set two new records with 976 active cases and 6,438 residents in mandatory quarantine, which is required for those exposed to the virus.
With nearly 7,500 residents either in isolation or quarantine, about 10% of the county's population is directly affected by COVID-19.
Cayuga County's active and confirmed case totals exclude cases awaiting admission into isolation. According to the health department, as of 8 p.m. Saturday there are 214 cases awaiting admission. These are residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 but haven't been contacted to be formally placed into mandatory isolation.
Residents who learn of their positive test results have been asked to self-isolate until they are contacted by the health department.
As Cayuga County had a spike in COVID-19 cases, it also had increases in hospitalizations and deaths in December. During the month, there were as many as 43 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital. As of Dec. 31, there were 37 patients in the hospital. The total doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
December was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. Fourteen residents died last month. The county reported 24 virus-related deaths in 2020.
The deaths included five residents at The Commons on St. Anthony, a skilled nursing facility in Auburn. The nursing home was the first in Cayuga County to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine as an outbreak affected more than two dozen residents.
Until late December, the county did not have a virus-related nursing home death. It was one of six counties in New York without a COVID death in a nursing home. But that changed on Dec. 28 when the county reported three nursing home residents died of COVID-19.
