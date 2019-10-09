AUBURN — The search for a new director for the Cayuga County Emergency Management Office could soon come to a close, as a search committee for the position recently began interviewing several candidates.
The Emergency Management Office has been without a director or any full-time staff since earlier this year. In January, then newly-appointed Director W. Douglas Whittaker and Deputy Director Maureen Conley resigned, while Deputy Director Niel Rivenburgh was placed on administrative leave in February before later resigning.
After a proposal to hire a new director in May was rejected by the Cayuga County Legislature over salary concerns, the Legislature briefly considered consolidating the county's E-911 administrator and emergency director positions before the idea was scrapped.
Following that, the county reconvened a new search committee to once again look for a new emergency director.
Last week, after winnowing down a list of 21 qualified candidates, the search committee began the process of interviewing five candidates, which continued on Wednesday, according to county Director of Planning and Economic Development Steve Lynch, who has been leading the administrative side of the office along with county E-911 Administrator Denise Spingler.
The search committee for the director position includes membership from a variety of different stakeholder groups that work with the emergency office including paid and volunteer fire departments, the ambulance service, the Legislature, and the office's own deputy coordinators.