Meet the candidate

Name: Joseph DeForest

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired from work as technical director and facilities manager at Wells College Theatre Department

Education: Southern Cayuga Central School, SUNY Cortland - bacherlor's degree in speech and theatre

Community and elected service: Cayuga County Legislator District 8, serving on committees of public works, planning and economic development, judicial and public safety, ways and means. He was former chair of Health and Human Services and current chair of Government Operations. He was legislatively appointed as a board member to Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cornell Co-Op Extension Association, Cayuga County Tourism, Cayuga County Parks & Trails Commission.