Joseph DeForest was happy to find out he wouldn’t be running for reelection unopposed this year.
He campaigned to represent the 8th District seat of the Cayuga County Legislature in 2015 to challenge the uncontested Republican incumbent, Hans Pecher, and won. Now, the same two candidates are once again vying to represent the towns of Venice, Genoa and Locke.
“I ran because I thought it was important for people in District 8 to have a choice,” DeForest said. “I still feel that’s important, so I am happy to see that I do have an opponent, which hopefully shows democracy is working at some level.”
He saw the job as an opportunity to give back to the community where he spent 63 years, as technical director and facilities manager at Wells College Theatre Department and manager of his own hardware store, Shakelton Hardware in Aurora.
During his four years on the Legislature, DeForest was supportive of several changes to its hierarchy and operation. He was part of a committee that worked with consultants on a government efficiency recommendation report and another that helped to shape the role of the county administrator position.
“At the time I didn’t realize it was quite the commitment it is, but I found it challenging, always interesting,” he said.
The Legislature voted during a special meeting in June to oust J. Justin Woods as county administrator, a position that DeForest sat on a committee to help create. He still thinks the administrator position can work, though.
“I feel that work leading up to that was very good, and I think the work still holds and is valid, but I do feel the Legislature has to be willing participants to laws and outlines that they craft,” DeForest said of the position.
He feels that everything the county does needs a long-term plan, which also applies to roadwork. “Maybe we need to look at a 10-year plan and maybe that would start to create some kind of rotation that would address every road that the county is responsible for,” he said. “We need to continue to push for every avenue we can on shared services with towns.”
Possible consolidation and improvement of county buildings is another part of his platform. “The county owns or leases buildings all over the city of Auburn,” DeForest said. He was on the sixth floor of the county office building earlier that day and noticed how long it took for the elevator to come down.
“It’s probably unrealistic to think it could end up in one given building or whatever, but we could definitely use a relook at that and seeing if there’s a way we can’t dispose or better utilize the buildings that we have,” he said.
During a candidate forum earlier this month, DeForest described a vision of Cayuga County with opportunities for young professionals to live and work in the area. “I think that we are starting to see certain strides as far as tourism and the investment and the entrepreneurship that’s been involved with wineries and breweries and that kind of thing,” he said during a later interview.
As far as issues and concerns that his constituents bring to him, DeForest was quick to mention an issue he sees as a countywide problem: drug addiction. He said about 10% of the county budget is discretionary, but there’s still not enough to underwrite effective treatment programs.
DeForest said he’d like to see the county get involved in educating the community about drug addiction as a disease, rather than just criminal activity.
“The more knowledge you have, the less fear you have of the problem. Then maybe you find there are ways that communities can help without a huge monetary investment,” he said.