Del Lago casino furloughs 50 employees after NY issues new COVID-19 mandate
alert top story

Del Lago

Del Lago opened a 205-room hotel and spa in June 2017. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Del Lago Resort & Casino has furloughed 50 employees after reducing its hours of operation due to new state COVID-19 restrictions. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that bars, gyms and restaurants would be required to close at 10 p.m. nightly. The mandate took effect Friday night. 

Because the order applies to any business licensed by the State Liquor Authority, casinos also needed to adjust their schedules. Del Lago has bars that serve alcoholic beverages, so they are subject to the new rule. The casino will now be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 

"Due to our limited operations schedule, we have made the difficult decision to furlough 50 employees," said Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino. 

Del Lago reopened Sept. 9 after a nearly six-month shutdown. New York's commercial casinos and "racinos" — gaming facilities located at race tracks — were among the last businesses allowed to reopen during the pandemic. 

The hiatus affected del Lago's nearly 1,100 employees, about 225 of whom returned to work when the casino reopened two months ago. 

During the coronavirus-induced shutdown, del Lago filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice that raised the possibility of layoffs if the casino remained closed due to the pandemic. The notice was issued less than two months before the casino reopened. 

Before the pandemic, del Lago's weekly gross gaming revenues would often top $3 million. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the casino reported more than $151 million in gross gaming revenues and paid over $45 million in gaming taxes. 

Casinos were closed for the first five months of the current fiscal year. In the first five months of the last fiscal year, del Lago's gross gaming revenues totaled more than $67 million. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

