Del Lago casino furloughs 50 employees after NY issues new COVID-19 mandate

The hiatus affected del Lago's nearly 1,100 employees, about 225 of whom returned to work when the casino reopened two months ago.

During the coronavirus-induced shutdown, del Lago filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice that raised the possibility of layoffs if the casino remained closed due to the pandemic. The notice was issued less than two months before the casino reopened.

Before the pandemic, del Lago's weekly gross gaming revenues would often top $3 million. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the casino reported more than $151 million in gross gaming revenues and paid over $45 million in gaming taxes.

Casinos were closed for the first five months of the current fiscal year. In the first five months of the last fiscal year, del Lago's gross gaming revenues totaled more than $67 million.

