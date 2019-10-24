Records from the Cayuga County Board of Elections appear to show Auburn City Council candidate Tim Locastro did not vote for 13 years, something county Democrats criticized in a video ad released Thursday.
A press release from the committee announcing the release of the ad cites records from the Cayuga County Board of Elections that show Locastro did not vote from 2005 until the end of 2018.
The records show that Locastro was removed from the voting rolls in April 2018 by Deputy Commissioner of Elections Roberta Masserini, who also serves as the Chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee, before he re-registered in May.
Locastro has also since voted in this year's Republican primary election.
According to state election law, voters can have their status changed to inactive for a number of circumstances including moving out of state or failing to vote in two consecutive federal elections.
Before a registered voter is declared inactive, election boards must send them a notice urging to the voter to confirm they are still interested in voting.
Reached for comment Thursday evening, Locastro said in an email it was not accurate to say he hasn't voted in 13 years.
He said there had been times where he decided not to vote after being turned of by negative politics and personal attacks, the same tactics which he went on to criticize the Democratic committee for.
"If my opponents want to engage in attacking me instead of talking about issues important to the residents of Auburn then they are underestimating the citizens of our city who are sick and tired of personal attacks in elections. I am not a politician. I simply want to be a positive voice for Auburnians" Locastro said. "I will not engage in personal attacks. Let's talk about the challenges that face our city and moving Auburn forward. I want to give people a reason to vote not turn them off on public service as I once was."
The ad depicts a tractor trailer crash and a confused woman in a library, asking if one would hire a trucker who hasn't driven in 13 years or a librarian who hasn't read for that time, why elect a councilor that hasn't voted.
"The ad released today is light-hearted, but it contains a serious message. Veterans and civil rights champions have fought for our cherished right to vote," said Ian Phillips, chair of the county Democratic Committee. "Life happens and people might miss a vote here or there. Someone running for elected office though, should be held to a higher standard and missing Election Day for 13 years is no laughing matter for a would-be councilor."