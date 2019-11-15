{{featured_button_text}}
Fire departments from Cayuga County and beyond were called to help supply water after a home caught fire Friday night in the town of Victory.

The fire was reported at about 10:10 p.m. at 11796 Stahlnecker Road, and the first firefighters on the scene immediately called for additional help.

A fill site was established on nearby Duck Lake Road so that water could be ferried to the scene by tanker trucks.

Cayuga County 911 requested response from fire departments in Cato, Conquest, Victory, Red Creek, Port Byron, Fair Haven, Throop, Oswego, Granby, Plainville, Weedsport, Aurelius and Sennett.

Additional firefighters were still being called to the scene more than 30 minutes after the blaze was first reported.

