The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and two other agencies carried out a railroad safety operation in Cayuga County on Tuesday.
Personnel from the sheriff's office were stationed at certain targeted railroad crossings throughout the county in Operation Clear Track as part of the nationwide Rail Safety Week, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies issued citations or warnings to anyone violating railroad crossing and trespassing laws, and officials handed railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The release said they were stationed at the crossing on West Genesee Street Road in the Town of Aurelius and other locations at "various times."
You have free articles remaining.
The goal of Rail Safety Week, which runs from Sept. 22 to 28, is to "reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increase public awareness and enforcement," according to the release. It cited a statistic that a vehicle or pedestrian is hit by a train every three hours in the United States.
The Amtrak Police Department and Operation Livesaver, an organization focused on railroad safety education, also participated in Operation Clear Track.