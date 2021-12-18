'Deserved recognition': Wreaths Across America ceremony in Auburn honors veterans, fallen soldiers

AUBURN — Tim Ryan said he believes his only memory of his brother Donald was hearing that he died.

Cpl. Donald Ryan, who was in the United States Marine Corps, was killed in the Vietnam War in 1967. Tim, who was 3 when Donald died, and their brother Tom carried a wreath honoring Donald during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John in Auburn Saturday.

The event acknowledged veterans and U.S. military members who died, are missing in action or are prisoners of war, with the Auburn ceremony taking place at the same time as over 1,200 other wreath-laying events. Tom and Tim spoke after the Auburn function was over, with Tom saying he and Tim both often go to the cemetery where Donald and their parents are buried.

Tom, who was 17 when he heard of Donald's death, said his brother "had a big heart" and was patriotic, as Donald left high school in Auburn in his senior year to join the Marines. The wreath event brought back memories for Tom. Tim, who was with his wife, Tammy, and his daughter, Sierra, said Tom told him about Donald, as did their parents.

Tom said he believes those who died in Vietnam have received far more "deserved recognition" in recent years and than they did in the past.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, worked with students from Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club, the Auburn High School orchestra and Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron on the ceremony. Before the wreaths were laid, Dr. Linda Townsend, the event's organizer, paid homage to the veterans of Cayuga County. She thanked them for their sacrifices and efforts and talked about the importance of recognizing them, and acknowledged many Vietnam received harsh treatment from the public upon their treatment

"Being a veteran is an earned status, without monetary price," she said.

Over 45 wreaths were laid at the church. Nicholas Valenti, central district director of the Vietnam Veterans of America's New York State Council, read off the names of those who presented the wreaths and those who escorted them. Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and former Cayuga County Sheriff and current Cayuga County Legislator David Gould, both Vietnam Veterans, escorted people to lay wreaths.

After the event, Townsend noted the ceremony was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said she was happy about the turnout on Saturday.

"It's a reaffirmation of our county's dedication and commitment to our veterans," she said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

