Despite cancellation of NYS Fair, annual butter sculpture revealed

"Continuing the tradition of the butter sculpture at the fair, I think, is really reflective of the commitment and the importance of the dairy industry to the New York State Fair," said Jessica DeCerce, deputy director of the fair.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in July that the state fair, which was scheduled to expand to 18 days this year, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the first time since World War II that the state fair has been canceled.

But American Dairy Association North East wanted to continue the butter sculpture tradition. The industry group announced on Aug. 20 that the butter sculpture would be unveiled. A select group, including reporters, were allowed into the Dairy Products Buildings for the reveal. The public could watch the event on the American Dairy Association North East's Facebook page.

For Lisa Porter, a fourth-generation dairy farmer in Adams Center, the decision to keep the butter sculpture tradition going also showcases the work of dairy farms and their contribution to the state.