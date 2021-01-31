Despite cold, snowy finish to January, Auburn winter has been milder than normal

Winter has certainly arrived in Auburn the past two weeks, with below-normal temperatures and measurable snowfall on 10 of the past 14 days.

But even with that blast of typical January weather, Auburn's temperature and snowfall statistics tracked by the National Weather Service remained much milder than a typical winter.

Here's a look at some key weather numbers for Auburn, according to NWS:

49.9

That's the total snowfall amount for the season through Sunday morning. A normal amount for the same time period (July 1-Jan. 31) in Auburn would be 65.8 inches. The record high of 103.3 inches was set in 2004, while the all-time recorded low was 0 in 2001.

21.2

The figure for Auburn's average minimum temperature for January 2021 was nearly 7 degrees warmer than a normal January, which has an average low of 14.5 degrees. Auburn's average high temperature of 31.3 degrees, was slightly above the normal of 30.9 degrees. The 26.3-degree average daily temperature was several degrees above the normal of 22.7.

23.6