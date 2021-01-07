Despite COVID-19 mental health crisis, Auburn support group dissolves

A mental health support group in Auburn has dissolved, but not because its services weren't needed during COVID-19.
On the contrary, the pandemic has made those services as needed than ever, Peers in Cayuga County chair Margaret Phinney told The Citizen on Wednesday. The problem is that providing those services is also harder than ever for groups like hers due to social distancing and the persistent stigma of seeking help, she continued.
That's why she dissolved the group on Jan. 4. Founded in 2012 by Tony Turner and Becky Gagne, it offered peer support to people with mental health problems. That could mean simple conversations, assistance searching for jobs and more, Phinney said. For several years, the group also ran a 24/7 warm line for those in need of immediate help.
But the group has been experiencing less and less engagement, Phinney said, which ultimately led to its end. She believes the stigma preventing that engagement is particularly bad in Cayuga County.
"For some reason in this area, I think it's a learned behavior that if you have mental health issues, you keep them quiet and to yourself," she said.
Overcoming that stigma is more important than ever during COVID-19, Phinney continued. The pandemic and its myriad ripple effects have aggravated the mental health problems of millions. In her case, fear of catching the virus has preyed on her post-traumatic stress syndrome, making her afraid to leave her home. Phinney also pointed out that many people with mental health problems, especially severe ones, use public transportation. So that same fear has made it more difficult for them, too, to leave their homes and otherwise function as they normally would.
Still, Peers in Cayuga County hasn't seen a proportionate rise in need for its services since the pandemic began, Phinney said. In addition to the stigma, she attributes that to the increasing use and availability of online support. Her group, on the other hand, was admittedly "not that modern." It had no replacement for its in-person meetings when the pandemic made them impossible.
And so, with engagement remaining low despite the need for mental health services at what is perhaps an all-time high, Phinney decided to dissolve the group.
She and her brother, Marty Centers, packed up the group's office at the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center at 146 North St. at the end of 2020. They were the only two working for the all-volunteer group, Phinney said. It had a board of directors, but its membership dwindled over the years from eight to about two or three toward the end.
Though Peers in Cayuga County will no longer be available to support people with mental health problems, Phinney said there are still plenty of local options for them, in addition to the online ones. Unity House of Cayuga County's Mental Health PROSperity (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services) Program is a helpful one she often refers people to, she said.
Phinney also plans to continue making herself available for peer support, she said.
"If people are having issues, they can't do it alone," she said. "I will talk to anyone at any time because I know what it feels like."
