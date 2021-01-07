Despite COVID-19 mental health crisis, Auburn support group dissolves

A mental health support group in Auburn has dissolved, but not because its services weren't needed during COVID-19.

On the contrary, the pandemic has made those services as needed than ever, Peers in Cayuga County chair Margaret Phinney told The Citizen on Wednesday. The problem is that providing those services is also harder than ever for groups like hers due to social distancing and the persistent stigma of seeking help, she continued.

That's why she dissolved the group on Jan. 4. Founded in 2012 by Tony Turner and Becky Gagne, it offered peer support to people with mental health problems. That could mean simple conversations, assistance searching for jobs and more, Phinney said. For several years, the group also ran a 24/7 warm line for those in need of immediate help.

But the group has been experiencing less and less engagement, Phinney said, which ultimately led to its end. She believes the stigma preventing that engagement is particularly bad in Cayuga County.

"For some reason in this area, I think it's a learned behavior that if you have mental health issues, you keep them quiet and to yourself," she said.