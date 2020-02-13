Despite new competition, Auburn oncology practice confident in its future

Until recently, HOA was the sole provider of outpatient medical oncology in Cayuga County. Earlier this year, Auburn Community Hospital partnered with Upstate University Hospital's cancer center to launch the Upstate Cancer Center at Auburn Community Hospital, a full-service outpatient medical oncology clinic aimed at serving patients who now drive long distances to get medical oncology care.

ACH applied for and received a certificate of need from the state Department of Health to open its cancer center, claiming that 80 percent of the residents in its market had to drive 25 or more miles for medical oncology.

Roefaro disputes that claim, citing the patient volume at HOA and cancer incidence data that she said indicate about 44 percent of cancer patients in Cayuga County have been treated at the HOA Auburn practice.

"It's not like the people of Auburn haven't had good cancer care," she said.

Roefaro said, however, that HOA did not oppose the hospital's certificate of need, saying the marketplace, not the state, should determine what kind of health-care services can be supported.

"Competition is good," she said "It's OK to have another practice someplace else. People just have to decide, 'Where do I want to go?'"

