Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, hospitalizations behind last year's pace

One year ago, Cayuga County set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations — a mark that stood for three weeks.

This year, even as the county deals with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are behind the December 2020 pace.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported 28 COVID-related hospitalizations on Monday, the most since Jan. 23. All of the patients are age 50 or older, including 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s and seven in their 60s.

There were 48 new cases on Monday, raising the December total to 1,485 new cases — the third-most of any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

However, it's a much different scenario for Cayuga County than it was in December 2020. Last year, cases and hospitalizations soared. At the time, the health department only reported the number of COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. On Dec. 27, 2020, there were 43 ACH patients with COVID, a record at that time.

The count did not include Cayuga County residents who were treated at Syracuse hospitals or other hospitals outside of the county. If those numbers were included in the tally, it would no doubt be higher.

Now, the health department does include other hospitals in its count. The 28 patients mentioned in the latest update are at Auburn Community Hospital, Crouse Hospital, St. Joseph's Health or Upstate University Hospital.

One difference between the surge last year and the most recent spike is the widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Studies show that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illness, including hospitalization or death.

As of Tuesday, 59.4% of the county's eligible population (ages 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. Among older residents ages 65 and older, the vaccination rate is 78.7% rate. More than one-third of local residents have received their booster shots.

The health department will hold a Moderna booster clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. Registration is required.

A separate clinic, which will feature Pfizer doses for children ages 5-11, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the same location. While registration is an option for this clinic, walk-ins will be accepted.

Clinics are for Cayuga County residents. More information about the clinics can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

