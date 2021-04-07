Despite vaccination efforts, COVID-19 cases on the rise in Cayuga County

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.

The county health department reported Wednesday that there were 47 new cases admitted over two days. It's the highest number of cases in a two-period since late February.

There are 92 active cases in mandatory isolation, the most since Feb. 28 when there were 131 people in isolation. Three COVID-related patients are receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. Until Sunday, there hadn't been a COVID hospitalization in Cayuga County since March 21.

"As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community begins to rise, we would like to remind the community that if you are sick, and regardless of your vaccination status, it is important to remain at home," the department wrote in its situational update on Wednesday.

"Sometimes COVID-19 symptoms can mimic seasonal allergies, which puts others at risk of getting sick. In addition, it is essential to continue practicing social distancing measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a six-foot distance when in the company of others."