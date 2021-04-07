Despite vaccination efforts, COVID-19 cases on the rise in Cayuga County

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
The county health department reported Wednesday that there were 47 new cases admitted over two days. It's the highest number of cases in a two-period since late February.
There are 92 active cases in mandatory isolation, the most since Feb. 28 when there were 131 people in isolation. Three COVID-related patients are receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. Until Sunday, there hadn't been a COVID hospitalization in Cayuga County since March 21.
"As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community begins to rise, we would like to remind the community that if you are sick, and regardless of your vaccination status, it is important to remain at home," the department wrote in its situational update on Wednesday.
"Sometimes COVID-19 symptoms can mimic seasonal allergies, which puts others at risk of getting sick. In addition, it is essential to continue practicing social distancing measures, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a six-foot distance when in the company of others."
COVID-19 cases are rising in Cayuga County despite ongoing vaccination efforts. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, one-third of the county's residents — 26,094 people — have received at least one dose of either the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. So far, 17,671 people have been fully vaccinated.
Cayuga County is holding a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Saturday. There were approximately 300 appointments available on the website. By Wednesday, there were no appointments remaining.
Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults age 18 and older can get any of the vaccinations. Pfizer is the only vaccination that's been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.
While Cayuga County has offered Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its clinics, Pfizer is available at the New York State Fairgrounds, which is a state-run clinic.
"Vaccination is a significant means to prevent severe illness and slows the spread of the virus across the community," the health department added. "It benefits everyone to have as many people vaccinated as possible."
In other news:
• The health department released an updated infographic detailing the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over a two-month period, Feb. 1 through March 31.
In 59 days, there were 667 confirmed cases — 376 were male and 291 were female. The average age was 38.8 years old, with the most common ages 18 and 25. The oldest case was a 95-year-old, while the youngest was 1.
Twenty-seven people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and there were six deaths. Nearly three-quarters of residents who contracted the virus experienced symptoms.
The city of Auburn had the most cases (231) of any Cayuga County municipality. Sennett had the most cases (61) among the towns, with a majority of the cases reported in the Cayuga County Jail.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.