Despite vaccinations, COVID-19 rates rising across New York

ALBANY — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New York continues to swell statewide as hospitalizations grow at a slower pace, according to the latest data released by the state Friday.

An average of 2,036 people have tested positive each day over the past seven days.

It’s the first time that number has gone over 2,000 since May 13, and it's more then five times the pandemic low of 306 new cases per day on June 25.

About 57% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, with vaccination rates lowest in rural counties as well as in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The rise in cases is happening at a faster and steadier pace now than it did last fall before anyone was vaccinated.

That autumn wave eventually peaked at more than 16,000 new cases per day in early January.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have been rising at a slower pace than infections, with most of the growth in New York City, Long Island and parts of central New York. The 657 people hospitalized Thursday was up 77% since June 25, according to the state’s count.