Destiny USA mall developer, Skaneateles resident Robert Congel dies

"I can confirm the passing of my father, Robert J. Congel yesterday afternoon. He passed away very peacefully at home with his wife and 5 children at his side. Those that knew him know he was a force of nature, a visionary who saw many of his dreams realized, while challenging us constantly with many more to fulfill. He changed many lives. Having been his son and also having the privilege of working with him for so many years, I know he was most proud of all the people he employed and whose careers he helped along the way. He gained far more joy and pride from the people that made up our company, as well as all the Pyramid alumni, than any building he ever built. The world will not be the same without him. We deeply appreciate the expression of sympathy from friends and family, colleagues, the community and business partners during this difficult time."