Destiny USA, other Syracuse-area malls ordered to close due to coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Wednesday ordered the closure of all malls in the county.

The executive order, which covers Destiny USA, Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls, takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Before McMahon took executive action to close the malls, Destiny USA reduced its hours from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shopping center also slashed an hour from its Sunday hours of operation.

Onondaga County has two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. It was announced earlier this week that a married couple contracted COVID-19, a respiratory illness that's been spreading across the world.

In New York, there are more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 260 people have been hospitalized.

Businesses have been affected by state and local orders to limit mass gatherings and encourage social distancing during the pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Monday requiring casinos, gyms and movie theaters to close until further notice.