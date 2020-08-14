Destructive insect found in NY feeds on more than 70 varieties of trees and crops

A destructive pest with "the potential to severely impact and stress New York's forests, agricultural crops, and tourism industries" has been found in the state.
Officials on Friday said that spotted lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia, were discovered at Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, and the public is being encouraged to report sightings anywhere else in the state.
According to a news release, the lanternfly feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as maple trees, apple trees, grapevine, and hops.
It was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since been found in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and Virginia. Given the proximity to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey infestations, officials said, New York is at high risk for infestation.
“Since Spotted Lanternfly was first discovered in neighboring states, DEC has worked aggressively with the State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, USDA and other partners to educate New Yorkers and take steps to prevent this invasive species from establishing itself in New York State," state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. "This invasive pest has the potential to severely impact and stress New York's forests, agricultural crops, and tourism industries. The first live find on Staten Island is concerning, but our goal remains to find Spotted Lanternfly early and prevent it from further entering New York State and limiting any serious threats to our natural resources.”
Crews will continue to survey areas on Staten Island, develop management plans to slow its spread, officials said, and people are encouraged to report potential sightings using a web reporting tool.
State authorities said that while these insects can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity, laying their eggs on vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture, and firewood. Adult spotted lanternfly can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item, or cling to clothing or hats, and be easily transported into and throughout New York state.
Adult lanternfly are active from July to December. They are approximately one-inch long and half an inch wide at rest, with eye-catching wings. Adults begin laying eggs in September. Signs of an infestation may include:
• Sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which appear wet and give off fermented odors.
• One-inch-long egg masses that are brownish-gray, waxy and mud-like when new. Old egg masses are brown and scaly.
• Massive honeydew build-up under plants, sometimes with black sooty mold developing.
For more information on spotted lanternfly visit agriculture.ny.gov.
