Destructive insect found in NY feeds on more than 70 varieties of trees and crops

A destructive pest with "the potential to severely impact and stress New York's forests, agricultural crops, and tourism industries" has been found in the state.

Officials on Friday said that spotted lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia, were discovered at Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, and the public is being encouraged to report sightings anywhere else in the state.

According to a news release, the lanternfly feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as maple trees, apple trees, grapevine, and hops.

It was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since been found in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and Virginia. Given the proximity to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey infestations, officials said, New York is at high risk for infestation.