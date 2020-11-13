Destructive insect spreads to Ithaca, other parts of New York

A destructive insect found in New York for the first time on Staten Island in August has now spread to Ithaca and other parts of the Hudson Valley and Southern Tier.

The state Department of Agricultural and Markets this week urged the public to stay vigilant and report live spotted lanternfly or overwintering egg masses, following additional confirmed findings of the invasive species in Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, and Ithaca.

Officials said the destructive insect feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as maple trees, apple trees, grapevine and hops.

"While we have additional confirmations in areas of the Southern Tier and the Hudson Valley, thanks to the public’s assistance, we have been able to begin immediate survey work and targeted management plans," Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "We ask that, despite the approaching cold weather and winter months, the public continue to provide their assistance and watchful eyes and report any egg masses.”

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said that his department is supporting the work to track spotted lanternfly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}