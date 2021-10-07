Development planned for high-traffic Auburn intersection

A commercial development project is planned for one of the busier intersections in Auburn.
Workers could be seen Thursday clearing the property at 197-199 North St., most recently Jam-O's Car Wash, for a development being planned by owners the Kyle family.
The family, which owns the property through North Brook Farms, has also developed the Nolan Block in downtown Auburn and several apartments in the area through KyleCroft Development.
Grant Kyle told The Citizen on Thursday that the development will consist of 14,000 to 16,000 square feet of commercial leasing space. Located at the intersection of North Street and Standart Avenue, it will benefit from the high traffic and the traffic light there, he said. According to 2019 Department of Transportation data, that segment of North Street averages almost 13,000 vehicles a day.
There will be up to eight suites in the development, Kyle continued, but he anticipates some tenants will take up more than one. The family is looking to attract food and traditional commercial tenants, and the development will include a drive-thru. It should also have at least 70 parking spots, though the Kyles are still modifying their plans with more outdoor seating and other COVID-19 concerns.
Kyle said he expects to bring the development before the Auburn Planning Board this winter. The project does not yet have an estimated budget, but he hopes to complete it by the end of 2022.
The 2.13-acre property was in 2019 slated to become the site of Prison City Brewing's new production facility, but that was relocated up the street at 251 North St. Its full market value is $210,526.
