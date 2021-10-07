Development planned for high-traffic Auburn intersection

A commercial development project is planned for one of the busier intersections in Auburn.

Workers could be seen Thursday clearing the property at 197-199 North St., most recently Jam-O's Car Wash, for a development being planned by owners the Kyle family.

The family, which owns the property through North Brook Farms, has also developed the Nolan Block in downtown Auburn and several apartments in the area through KyleCroft Development.

Grant Kyle told The Citizen on Thursday that the development will consist of 14,000 to 16,000 square feet of commercial leasing space. Located at the intersection of North Street and Standart Avenue, it will benefit from the high traffic and the traffic light there, he said. According to 2019 Department of Transportation data, that segment of North Street averages almost 13,000 vehicles a day.