DeVito, Auburn BID director, running for Cayuga County Legislature

Stephanie DeVito has helped Democratic candidates get elected to Auburn-area offices.

In 2023, she hopes to join their ranks.

DeVito is running for Cayuga County Legislature, she announced in a letter to the local Democratic committee. She is seeking the party's nomination in the newly drawn 10th district, which is comprised mostly of neighborhoods east of South Street and south of Genesee Street in Auburn.

"Twenty-three years ago, I chose to make Auburn my home and have never looked back," DeVito wrote. "I have been active in our community through volunteer work on numerous boards and committees, church, and many cultural events. Over the years, my volunteer work with city, county and state Democratic candidates has been my pride and pleasure. Most recently I have managed two successful city council campaigns. I know the work that needs to be done to win an election."

DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, an organization that promotes downtown businesses and events. She serves on the city of Auburn's Zoning Board of Appeals and previously worked as a communications coordinator for Cayuga Strategic Solutions, a joint venture between the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

In her letter to the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, she highlighted her local government knowledge and experience building relationships in the county. She wrote that "has prepared me for the work of an effective Democratic Cayuga County legislator."

If elected, DeVito would succeed Legislator Tricia Kerr. Kerr lives in the redrawn 10th district, but told The Citizen she will not run for reelection next year.

No Republicans have stepped forward to run in the 10th district.

The political calendar requires prospective candidates to launch their campaigns earlier in the election cycle. The petitioning period begins in late February. Parties will begin meeting in January to designate candidates for local offices.

A handful of local Democrats have already announced their 2023 plans. Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said in November that he will not run for a record-setting fifth term. With Quill out of the race, Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino is running for mayor.

Two Democrats, Cayuga County Legislator Christina Calarco and former Auburn firefighter Terry Winslow, are running for city council. Calarco opted for a city council bid after the Cayuga County Legislature districts were redrawn.