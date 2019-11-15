The Central New York Business Journal has named Dickman Farms Greenhouses and Garden Center in Owasco the recipient of this year's Multi-Generational Family Business of the Year Award.
The award, part of the journal's fifth annual Family Business Awards, will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center.
In a news release, President Dave Dickman called the award "a great honor."
"We continue to build our company rooted in innovation, seizing opportunities, while serving our customers and employees," Dickman said.
Dickman Farms was established as a vegetable farm in 1903 by two brothers and their parents. Over 116 years and five generations, Dickman has grown into a provider of plants to growers across America through its wholesale greenhouses, and to regional gardeners and plant enthusiasts through its retail garden center. Today, Dickman grows more than 18 million young plants for North American growers and more than 250,000 potted plants and hanging baskets for retailers across the Eastern Seaboard.
The business prides itself on quality, precision and customer service, it said in the news release.
For more information about the Family Business Awards ceremony, visit cnybj.com/2019-family-business-awards.