The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.

The New York Lottery on Tuesday announced nine third prize-winning tickets were sold for the July 17 Powerball drawing. None were sold in the Cayuga County area.

The tickets were sold at:

• Wegmans in Fairport, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Stewart's Shops in Lake Placid, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Price Chopper in Loudonville, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Freedom News 1 located in Manhattan, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Diamond News located in Manhattan, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Gateway News in Manhattan, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Oakdale Smoke Shop located in Oakdale, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Naz Cards & Gifts located in Staten Island, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

• Exxon located in Wantagh, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.