AUBURN — After the absentee ballot count Tuesday, Michael Didio added to his slim lead over Gwen Webber-McLeod in the race to represent Cayuga County's 14th Legislative District.
Didio, a Republican, received 37 additional votes. Webber-McLeod, a Democrat, netted 24. Combined with the unofficial tally from election night, Didio now leads Webber-McLeod by a 597-583 margin.
There were 80 absentee ballots and seven affidavits in the 14th District race. While most ballots were accepted, some were either challenged by representatives for the candidates or rejected due to flaws.
According to the Cayuga County Board of Elections, 17 ballots were challenged by representatives for either Didio or Webber-McLeod. To have the challenges heard, a candidate would need to take the matter to court.
The 14th District count received much attention because it will determine which party controls the county Legislature. On election night, Didio held a one-vote lead over Webber-McLeod.
Majority control is based on weighted voting. To win the majority, one party needs to secure 442 weighted votes. After election night, Democrats had 418 weighted votes and Republicans had 417.
This story will be updated.