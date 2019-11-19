{{featured_button_text}}
Absentee ballot count

Cayuga County election officials and representatives of local candidates verify absentee ballots at the county Board of Elections Tuesday. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

AUBURN — After the absentee ballot count Tuesday, Michael Didio added to his slim lead over Gwen Webber-McLeod in the race to represent Cayuga County's 14th Legislative District. 

Didio, a Republican, received 37 additional votes. Webber-McLeod, a Democrat, netted 24. Combined with the unofficial tally from election night, Didio now leads Webber-McLeod by a 597-583 margin. 

There were 80 absentee ballots and seven affidavits in the 14th District race. While most ballots were accepted, some were either challenged by representatives for the candidates or rejected due to flaws. 

According to the Cayuga County Board of Elections, 17 ballots were challenged by representatives for either Didio or Webber-McLeod. To have the challenges heard, a candidate would need to take the matter to court. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The 14th District count received much attention because it will determine which party controls the county Legislature. On election night, Didio held a one-vote lead over Webber-McLeod. 

Majority control is based on weighted voting. To win the majority, one party needs to secure 442 weighted votes. After election night, Democrats had 418 weighted votes and Republicans had 417. 

This story will be updated

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.