Diocese lists Auburn church properties for sale

Three church properties in Auburn have been listed for sale by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester.

The school at Holy Family Church and the school and rectory at St. Alphonsus Church have been listed as part of the diocese's pastoral plan, an ongoing effort to consolidate its resources in the Auburn area in response to declining church attendance, priest scarcity and other parish life trends.

The plan was announced by Bishop Salvatore Matano, who last August asked local parishes to "divest themselves of unnecessary properties and to utilize only those facilities needed to serve the religious, pastoral and spiritual needs of the faithful."

The two schools have been listed by Clare Real Estate, which has posted signs in front of them. Auburn Catholic church officials confirmed they and the rectory are for sale, but declined further comment.

The school at St. Alphonsus, St. Joseph School at 89 E. Genesee St., is listed for $790,000. The 46,812-square-foot school was built in 1949 and served as St. Alphonsus School until 1996, when it merged with St. Mary's School and was renamed St. Joseph. The diocese closed the school in June 2020 due to declining enrollment and financial difficulties.

Among the more distinct features of the school is a 1950s-style soda fountain in the school's basement that the St. Alphonsus Parish has attempted to raise money to restore in recent years.

According to a 2021 report by a local pastoral planning committee, a building condition survey found the school's roof and windows need to be replaced, which would cost an estimated $1,098,000.

A listing for the St. Alphonsus rectory at 10 S. Lewis St. couldn't be found online. According to Cayuga County property records, the two-story, 8,594-square-foot building's full market value is $604,700.

Holy Family School, meanwhile, has been listed for $299,000. It opened in 1928 after the original school, which opened as the original Holy Family Church in 1834, was struck by lightning and caught fire. The 85 North St. school closed in the early 1970s, and ever since has served as an emergency homeless shelter, a community event space and a substitute worship site for the church.

According to the pastoral planning committee's report, replacing Holy Family School's roof is "urgent," drainage there is "a major concern" and insulation needs to be added. The building's masonry, including its cast stone and lintels, has deteriorated over the years due to water infiltration. Inside the building, the finishes are "in poor condition."

The report also said that all proceeds from the sale of real estate owned by the Catholic church, and any additional remaining financial assets, are maintained by the local, surviving parish.

It is uncertain whether the three properties will be the only local ones listed for sale by the diocese in the near future.

Matano's original announcement called for the pastoral planning committee to recommend area churches for closure. After an extensive review period, the committee recommended closing St. Alphonsus along with St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Family in Auburn, and St. Joseph in Weedsport. However, in the face of objections from local parishioners, the bishop has declined to mandate any church closures for the time being. He instead issued his request for parishioners to divest themselves of "unnecessary properties," and to present those efforts to the diocese by Sept. 1.