Diocese of Rochester issues Mass instructions due to coronavirus

Bishop Salvatore R. Matano of the Diocese of Rochester has issued a set of Mass guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The diocese includes about 25 churches in Cayuga County, including St. Mary's and Holy Family in Auburn.

The following guidelines will remain in effect until further notice:

• Catholics who are sick are asked to stay home.

• Those who feel at risk of exposure to the virus, especially the elderly and most vulnerable, are not obligated to attend Mass.

• The exchange of the sign of peace during Mass is suspended, and there is to be no holding of hands during the Lord's prayer or any other time during Mass.

• Reception of the Precious Blood from the chalice is suspended.

• Instruction should be given to receive the Sacred Host without any unnecessary contact, such as in the hand, instead of on the tongue.

• Holy water fonts are to be emptied, cleaned and changed regularly, or removed entirely if deemed necessary.