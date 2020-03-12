Diocese of Rochester issues Mass instructions due to coronavirus

Bishop Salvatore R. Matano of the Diocese of Rochester has issued a set of Mass guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The diocese includes about 25 churches in Cayuga County, including St. Mary's and Holy Family in Auburn.
The following guidelines will remain in effect until further notice:
• Catholics who are sick are asked to stay home.
• Those who feel at risk of exposure to the virus, especially the elderly and most vulnerable, are not obligated to attend Mass.
• The exchange of the sign of peace during Mass is suspended, and there is to be no holding of hands during the Lord's prayer or any other time during Mass.
• Reception of the Precious Blood from the chalice is suspended.
You have free articles remaining.
• Instruction should be given to receive the Sacred Host without any unnecessary contact, such as in the hand, instead of on the tongue.
• Holy water fonts are to be emptied, cleaned and changed regularly, or removed entirely if deemed necessary.
• Only fresh water should be used for baptisms, and fonts are to be cleansed before and after every baptism.
• Attendees of Mass should sit appropriately in the interest of social distancing. If a Mass appears to risk having more than 500 people, or more than 50% of a church's occupancy, it is advised that an additional Mass be scheduled to distribute the number of worshipers more evenly.
• All ministers should exercise good hygiene, particularly hand washing.
• Frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned before and after Mass.
• "Those who are sick and desirous of the sacraments should have recourse to their priests, exercising prudence and charity," Matano said.
Additionally, Matano said all calendar event should be assessed to determine which are essential and able to be held without difficulty. Education programs can receive guidance from the diocese's Catholic Schools Office, which is located at p12.nysed.gov/sss/schoolhealth/schoolhealthservices/coronavirus/covid-19-p-12-school-guidance.pdf. Scheduled celebrations of the sacrament of confirmation through April 14 will be rescheduled as well.
For more information, visit dor.org.