Diocese of Rochester names new Catholic Charities director

A new president and diocesan director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester is set to start early year.

Karen A. Dehais has been appointed to the position and is scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2022, a news release said. She was announced for the spot by Bishop Salvatore Matano of the Rochester Diocese and the Catholic Charities Board of Trustees.

Dehais was picked following a "comprehensive process" held by the search committee of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, the news release said. She has experience with the nonprofit, public and philanthropic sectors and substantial previous involvement in Catholic Charities organizations.

Dehais will replace Jack Balinsky, who is retiring as president and diocesan director after heading up the Diocese of Rochester Catholic Charities for almost 30 years.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the team of dedicated professionals at Catholic Charities who deliver vital services that make a positive impact for people in need,” Dehais said in the news release. “I look forward to building on the rich tradition of service and advocacy for which Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester is known.”

Dehais, a Western New York native, will oversee a diocesan Catholic Charities family of agencies serving over 250,000 people annually in the 12-county Diocese of Rochester, which includes Cayuga County. Services the agency provides include senior support; emergency services for food, clothing, and housing; home-purchase assistance help for homeless individuals; assistance for developmentally disabled people; help for people with mental illness; migrant-family assistance; and help with addiction, among other areas, the release said.

“Ms. Dehais brings to this crucial role a great deal of experience that will serve her well in continuing the vital mission of Catholic Charites to serve our communities with the compassion of Jesus Christ and recognizing the dignity of every human person, especially the most vulnerable among us," Matano said in the news release. “I look forward to working with Ms. Dehais, while also offering my deep gratitude to Mr. Balinsky for his many years of service and leadership.”

She most recently served as evaluation and learning officer for the Health Forward Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri, guiding assessment of community needs to inform organizational strategy and investment of a $20 million annual grantmaking budget, the news release said. She previously founded and served as principal consultant of Strategic Solutions Consulting for over 12 years. Prior to that she served as regional director for outreach, Dutchess County, for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and had the position of associate executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany.

Her other past experience includes work as executive director of the Maternity and Early Childhood Foundation in Albany, special program assistant to the Commissioner of the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and policy analyst for the lieutenant governor's office.

Dehais has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Notre Dame, master's degree sin public policy from Duke University and epidemiology from the State University of New York at Albany, School of Public Health.

