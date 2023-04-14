The level of disinfection byproducts found in the water at one testing site in the city of Auburn is no longer above a standard set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The city provided an update Friday after receiving the results of the first-quarter testing samples. The annual average of total trihalomethanes at the York Street location is at 74 parts per billion, down from 81 parts per billion. The EPA's threshold is 80 parts per billion.

Trihalomethanes develop when chlorine, which the city uses in its water treatment process, interacts with organic material. Long-term exposure to trihalomethanes can cause health problems, including cancer and birth defects in newborn children.

City officials considered the high level of disinfection byproducts a "red flag," but also sought to assure the public that the water was safe to drink.

The problem emerged when the city received third-quarter testing results for a York Street sample. The level of trihalomethanes in the water was at 107.7 parts per billion, which was above the EPA standard. The disinfection byproducts are usually higher that time of year due to the response to harmful algal blooms being present in Owasco Lake, the city's drinking water source.

In its update, the city said the average trihalomethanes at its other testing locations range from 39 to 61 parts per billion, which are below the EPA's threshold.

Officials said they will "continue to maintain (the city's) hydrant flushing program and monitoring for (trihalomethanes) quarterly." If anyone has questions, they should call the city of Auburn Water Filtration Plant at (315) 253-8754.