Distracted driving enforcement to be held by New York state, local police

State and local law enforcement throughout New York will take part in an enforcement campaign against distracted driving.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee said law enforcement will participate in a national mobilization increasing awareness about distracted driving called U Drive. U Text. U Pay. The campaign will be held from Monday, April 4, to Monday, April 11.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month nationwide. The traffic safety committee will use a public service campaign this month, utilizing social media, television, radio and billboards, in order to educate people on the dangers of distracted driving.

"Everyone who gets behind the wheel has a responsibility to their fellow drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to pay attention because the consequences of distracted driving can be devastating,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, New York Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and committee chair, said in a news release. “New York proudly became the first state in the nation to prohibit cell phone use while driving and through this campaign, we continue to reinforce our message to drivers — keep your eyes and attention on the road.”

More than 34,000 tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic violations during the 2021 campaign, the news release said. The total included 1,671 distracted driving tickets, 7,120 tickets for speeding and 1,094 seat belt violations. By far, the largest number of tickets issued were categorized as "other violations," with 23,574 tickets.

The state has created strict penalties to help deter drivers from talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device, texting, or using an electronic device while driving, the news release continued, with penalties ranging from $50 to $450 in fines, five driver violation points and suspending or revoking a license.

“Distracted Driving continues to be a leading factor in motor vehicle crashes. Yet, the deaths and injuries caused by distracted driving are 100 percent preventable. Drivers must be aware of their surroundings and consciously reduce distractions and behaviors that take their attention from the road," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in the release. "State Police will continue to work toward making New York’s roads safer and we will hold distracted drivers accountable.”

