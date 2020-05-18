Cayuga County courts to begin first phase of reopening

The Cayuga County court system will take the first step to reopening after court staffing was reduced and almost all pending legal matters were put on hold March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 7th Judicial District Administrative Judge Craig Doran announced last week that judges and chambers staff will return to work in courthouses across the district's eight counties, which include Cayuga, as well as Monroe, Seneca and Livingston counties.
Doran's directive will take effect Wednesday on the Cayuga County court system, which also includes Auburn City Court and civil court, when the county enters with the rest of central New York into Phase I of the state's reopening plan.
Electronic filing in new matters will also return Wednesday. By May 25, new paper filings for essential matters will be accepted again, Cayuga Court Chief Court Clerk Kelly Wejko said Monday.
Doran said the district will begin a "flexible, measured and steady return" to in-person court operations.
"Over the past several weeks, courts have been steadily increasing cases handled and clearing up existing pending matters. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our remarkable judges and court staff, we are ready to begin Phase I of the return to in-person operations," Doran said in the announcement.
The first phase was implemented earlier, on Monday, in the district's other seven counties. The Finger Lakes region met criteria to begin phasing out of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York on PAUSE order before the CNY area did.
Town and village court justices throughout Cayuga County will also be returning to courthouses on Wednesday, along with their staff. No court calendars will be scheduled, however, though court clerks will start physically reporting to work.
Essential matters, like arraignments in criminal cases, have continued via Skype proceedings. A March 15 memorandum from the district designated child protection, juvenile delinquency, family offenses and support orders as essential matters.
Wejko said they're currently preparing the two courthouses on Genesee Street in Auburn with signage and spacial distance markers for the floor. Security personnel will be responsible for enforcing that members of the public abide by social distancing guidelines and wear masks, according to the directive.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
