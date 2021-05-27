DMV office in Auburn still open by appointment, drop-off, mail

The Cayuga County DMV is open for business.

In fact, the downtown Auburn office never completely closed during the pandemic — it's just been doing business a little bit differently. This week, Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer issued a press release explaining how the DMV has and will continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office is open by appointment only, but the quickest way for people to get transactions processed is to either drop off or mail in their paperwork.

“While we mitigate this pandemic, there are many good things about the appointment system; rather than waiting in line in a crowded room and having to take a couple hours off to make a visit to the DMV, you can now get your transaction completed in 5-10 minutes," McNabb-Coleman said in the news release. "While we’ve served thousands of customers during the pandemic, there has been no incident of COVID transmission; and it’s easier to park in front of our building due to the limited amount of people in our DMV at the same time."

Dwyer added: "Throughout this pandemic, although State DMV offices closed, our County DMV stayed open. In fact our DMV continues to be extremely busy—in March we processed more than 7000 transactions!”