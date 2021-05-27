DMV office in Auburn still open by appointment, drop-off, mail

The Cayuga County DMV is open for business.
In fact, the downtown Auburn office never completely closed during the pandemic — it's just been doing business a little bit differently. This week, Cayuga County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer issued a press release explaining how the DMV has and will continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office is open by appointment only, but the quickest way for people to get transactions processed is to either drop off or mail in their paperwork.
“While we mitigate this pandemic, there are many good things about the appointment system; rather than waiting in line in a crowded room and having to take a couple hours off to make a visit to the DMV, you can now get your transaction completed in 5-10 minutes," McNabb-Coleman said in the news release. "While we’ve served thousands of customers during the pandemic, there has been no incident of COVID transmission; and it’s easier to park in front of our building due to the limited amount of people in our DMV at the same time."
Dwyer added: "Throughout this pandemic, although State DMV offices closed, our County DMV stayed open. In fact our DMV continues to be extremely busy—in March we processed more than 7000 transactions!”
The release explained the current transaction options at the county DMV:
• Make an appointment at cayugacountydmv.setmore.com.
It can take three or four weeks to get an appointment, but once you arrive you won’t have to wait in line. Transactions take 5-10 minutes unless you are taking a Permit/CDL test.
• Drop off transactions in the locked drop-off bin in front of the County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
People unable to download forms can pick them up at the front door to the County Office Building.
• Mail paperwork to the DMV, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Other resources:
DMV email: Insuredmv@cayugacounty.us.
DMV website: cayugacounty.us/230/DMV.
Use the website to make an appointment, download forms, and get instructions on what paperwork you will need for specific transactions. If dropping off work, it is essential to include your name, address, phone number (with a working voicemail) and a copy of the front of your driver license, otherwise your transaction won’t be completed.
If you don’t know what documents are required or have a complicated transaction, email the DMV for answers so that correct paperwork can be submitted either through the drop-off bin or at your appointment. Also contact the DMV for urgent needs such as getting a New York state ID replaced or registering a work vehicle.