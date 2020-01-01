AUBURN — Memorial City Hall's council chambers were standing room only for Auburn City Council's inaugural 2020 meeting Wednesday afternoon.
A packed crowd watched the special meeting to swear in reelected Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, incumbent Councilor Jimmy Giannettino and new Councilor Timothy Locastro.
In November, Giannettino, a Democrat, was elected to his second term and Quill won his fourth term as mayor. Giannettino and Quill were declared victors on Nov. 5. The race between Locastro, a Republican, and Democrat incumbent Dia Carabajal was later decided by absentee ballots.
The event stated with the ringing of Old Wheeler, the bell on top of city hall, followed by a roll call and invocation from the Rev. Loius Vasile. Carabajal spoke as an outgoing council member.
Giannettino was the first to take the oath, given by Kristin Garland, the city's first associate city judge, with his children Andrew and Gracie by his side. Next was Locastro, who was with his wife Colleen, with the oath given by former city councilor and his father-in law Don Poole. Quill was surrounded by several of his family members when he took the oath given by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. Each oath was followed by thunderous applause.
Giannettino began his speech by greeting everyone and thanking Garland and Carbajal for their service and "setting the example for the young women and future leaders of our community." He also welcomed Locastro.
"Tim, congratulations and I look forward to working with you to continue the progress that our city has experienced over the last several years," Giannettino said.
He said his last four years in office were rewarding and noted he was "honored that the voters have once again placed their trust in me."
"I was inspired to run for office because I believe that the single most important role of government is to protect the public trust," Giannettino said. "I believe this is accomplished through a combination of effective governing, by working with our talented and dedicated city staff, and most importantly, by engaging with and listening to people of Auburn."
Giannettino spoke on what has been accomplished over the last few years, including getting millions of dollars in state grants for roads and bridges, "addressing a drinking water crisis in record time," and securing $10 million from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant to assist with downtown development.
Giannettino also spoke about the future, including continuing to "meaningfully address threats to the Owasco Lake Watershed in order to protect our lake and our drinking water," establishing a comprehensive landlord registry, continuing partnerships with community-based organizations in their education efforts and "reversing the stigma of addiction," and continuing to "lobby the state Legislature and Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo for appropriate levels of funding to carry out their burdensome mandates" and other goals.
"I am committed to these goals. More than that, I am committed to continuing to build the consensus necessary to achieve these goals. Effective governing is not simply voting 'No' every time you disagree with what is being proposed," Giannettino said. "Instead, it is a willingness to listen to one another, to offer alternative solutions, to constructively and respectfully debate one another and work towards a commonality that ultimately improves the quality of life for all Auburnians."
Locastro said in his remarks that he was honored and humbled by the support he received from family, friends and "those people I met throughout the city when I went door-to-door listening to the concerns of our neighbors."
He said throughout his campaign that he is not a politician but, "I will be a public servant."
"I want the mayor, city manager and my colleagues on the city council to know I look forward to working with them and getting things done," Locastro said. "I want to put party politics behind us, the election is over. I was born here, I made a living here and I raised a family here. I care about our city."
He said his goal is to help community members have a quality of life "that will encourage their children and their grandchildren to stay here" and continue and improve the city.
"This only happens if we listen to each other (and) find solutions to the city's challenges together. Let's debate with passion, but let's be respectful and inclusive. I'm excited about getting to work for Auburn and I look forward to making progress every day," Locastro said.
Quill thanked City Manager Jeff Dygert "and the entire staff for their hard work and dedication every day." Quill talked about goals for the future, including repairs and security improvements to city hall and wanting to "have town hall meetings again, three or four of them a year, throughout different areas of the city.
"I think it's important that we get out and we talk to the people that elected us and want to work with us."
He said thanked everyone who had faith in and elected or reelected Giannettino, Locastro and himself.
"We will do our very best not to let you down," Quill said.