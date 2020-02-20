'Do your job and legislate:' Auburn City Council makes requests of Cuomo, Legislature

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council has some requests for Albany.
The council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to boost Aid and Incentive to Municipalities funding in the 2020-21 state budget.
AIM, the unrestricted state aid that cities and some towns and villages get, was reduced by the state Legislature in 2011, and Auburn's funding was cut by more than $300,000 that year, the resolution said. The city argues that the state tax cap being made permanent "only accentuates the need for annual increases in AIM funding."
The resolution said City Clerk Chuck Mason will send a certified copy of the request to Cuomo "and all of our state representatives."
Councilor Jimmy Giannettino said the city has made the request every year that he has been on the council. He said he believes in the tax cap but he doesn't like the state simultaneously not increasing funding and passing unfunded mandates that impact the city. He said Auburn's AIM funding hasn't gone up since 2011.
You have free articles remaining.
The council also approved a resolution Thursday urging the state to immediately amend criminal justice reforms that went into effect on the first day of the year.
Last year, the state passed legislation hastening legal discovery deadlines in criminal cases, implementing trial reform and stopping cash bail for most nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offenses. The regulations were slammed by upstate law enforcement officials both before and after their implementation on Jan. 1. In December, the council sent a resolution asking Cuomo and the Legislature to amend or delay the laws from going into effect.
The resolution from Thursday's meeting said the city "recognizes the need for statewide common sense bail and discovery reform laws," but criticized aspects of the legislation, such as judges not being able to set bail for many crimes and the requirements for district attorneys and police officers to turn over "voluminous trial-related materials to defense attorneys" within 15 days.
"The City of Auburn is very concerned about the unfunded mandates incorporated into New York’s 2019 criminal justice reforms and the practical consequences of this dramatic swing in the criminal justice procedures pendulum will have detrimental, administrative, fiscal, and justice impacts at the local level," the resolution said.
The resolution also said the state pushed the reforms forward during the last stages of adopting the 2019-20 budget. The resolution requested Cuomo and the state Legislature amend or revoke them "as soon as possible."
A list of recommended amendments to the discovery reforms and a November 2019 policy brief on the reforms from the New York State Conference of Mayors was included in Thursday's agenda. The amendments include making sure cities and villages get additional financial and operational support to offset the cost of the new requirements and to give prosecutors 60 days "to disclose evidence to the defense for criminal charges, unless the defendant remains incarcerated."
Giannettino noted he feels "like most things that are done in Albany, it wasn't legislated ... The only thing I would ask the state of New York, not only in an example such as this, but in any important matter, do your job and legislate," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.