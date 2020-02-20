'Do your job and legislate:' Auburn City Council makes requests of Cuomo, Legislature

Last year, the state passed legislation hastening legal discovery deadlines in criminal cases, implementing trial reform and stopping cash bail for most nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offenses. The regulations were slammed by upstate law enforcement officials both before and after their implementation on Jan. 1. In December, the council sent a resolution asking Cuomo and the Legislature to amend or delay the laws from going into effect.

The resolution from Thursday's meeting said the city "recognizes the need for statewide common sense bail and discovery reform laws," but criticized aspects of the legislation, such as judges not being able to set bail for many crimes and the requirements for district attorneys and police officers to turn over "voluminous trial-related materials to defense attorneys" within 15 days.

"The City of Auburn is very concerned about the unfunded mandates incorporated into New York’s 2019 criminal justice reforms and the practical consequences of this dramatic swing in the criminal justice procedures pendulum will have detrimental, administrative, fiscal, and justice impacts at the local level," the resolution said.