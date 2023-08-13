The Capt. 45th Myles Keough Paddle, Wheel and Run is in the books.

This year’s Great Race featured 217 teams of runners, cyclists and canoeists or kayaks, split up into several different divisions.

The winning team was “Doc Westee’s Memorial," featuring Joey Eovaldi as the team’s runner, Andy Melnychenko as the cyclist, and Ed Wagner and John Potter as the canoeists. The group finished the course in one hour, 19 minutes and 55 seconds — over two minutes better than the runner-up team.

Wagner and Potter have been the winning team’s canoeists three times in the past four years.

Eovaldi, 23, also took home the fastest time in the running portion, completing the 4-mile track in 20:23.

For the second consecutive year, the Great Race offered a solo division where participants could tackle each leg of the race individually. Twenty-eight participants picked this option this year, nearly double from 2022.

Greg Lesher was the winner in the solo division, completing the race in 1:29.30 (run: 28:36; bicycle: 36:46; canoe: 24:08). By himself, Lesher's final time was good for 10th overall.

Runners paced 4 miles north toward the city of Auburn, cyclists followed with a 12.4-mile ride down East Lake Road to Owasco, and canoeists or kayakers finished with a 2.5-mile trip out on Owasco Lake.

This marked the second year of the Great Race’s single-race offering. Previously, race officials offered two options, one a short course (5K run, 10-mile bicycle and 2-mile canoe) and the other dubbed the traditional course (10K run, 20-mile bicycle and 4-mile canoe).

