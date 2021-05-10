Doctor joins cancer team at Auburn Community Hospital

Auburn Community Hospital has announced the addition of Dr. Tallat Mahmood to the team of the Upstate Cancer Center there.

Mahmood, a hematology and oncology specialist, comes to Auburn from the SUNY Upstate Medical University Cancer Center in Syracuse. She is also an assistant professor of medicine at the university. She obtained her medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan, and completed an internal medicine residency at West Virginia University and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Tulane University.

Mahmood has more than 20 years of professional knowledge and experience treating cancer. Her special interests include colon and breast cancer, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In a news release, Mahmood said she is excited to join the team in Auburn.

“This new cancer center has an excellent reputation and I am excited about being part of this center along with many of my colleagues who have been caring for patients in the Auburn and Cayuga County area,” she said.